3-yr-old boy rescued from Maharashtra: Anjani Kumar

Abids: The city police joined hands with the Maharashtra police and rescued Rudramani, a three-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped while playing on the pavement near Gandhi Bhavan here last week.

Shyam Bheem Rao Solanki (22), a stone cutter from Malegaon of Maharashtra, was arrested on charges of kidnapping the child and plotting to sell him.According to the police, M Shiva Kumar and Ambika, both construction workers from Bidar of Karnataka, reached Hyderabad in early February along with their children Rudramani and two daughters, aged 12 and 9 years. While Shiva started working at a hotel, Ambika looked after the children, with whom they were living on the pavement near Public Gardens in Nampally.

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said "On February 7, Solanki and one Bhogiram approached the family with Solanki introducing himself as Raju and assured the couple to arrange for work in Mumbai. Two days later, after Shiva Kumar left for work and Ambika went to fetch water, the children were playing near the escalator of Gandhi Bhavan Metro Station. It was then that Solanki kidnapped the child and walked to Afzalgunj and took shelter at Musi huts near Afzalgunj till next morning."

Based on a complaint from Shiva Kumar, the Abid Road police booked a kidnap case and deployed special teams, by which time Solanki had boarded a train from Secunderabad Railway Station along with Rudramani and went to Sevagram Railway Station in Maharashtra.From there, he went to Wardha railway station by auto and boarded Vidharbha Express and alighted at Akola Railway Station.

He took a bus and then auto to his native village Amanwadi. Police identified the suspect through CCTV footage and contacted Washim district SP Vasanth Paradeshi who instructed his sub-ordinates in Malegaon to extend necessary support.The teams from the city then went to Amanwadi along with the local police and rescued Rudramaniand re-united him with his parents apart from arresting Solanki.