32 more Basti Dawakhanas set up

Hyderabad: To meet the health care needs of the urban poor, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is going to open another 32 Basthi Dawakhanas (Health and Wellness Centres) on December 3 here. According to GHMC officials, presently 226 Basti Dawakhanas are working and providing the urban poor with essential primary health care services free of cost.



The services include outpatient consultation, teleconsultation, basic lab diagnosis, treatment of acute simple illness, immunisation services, antenatal and postnatal care, family planning, screening for anemia, no communicable diseases such as BP and sugar.