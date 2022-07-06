36th Hyderabad Sailing Week begins

Hyderabad: The first day of the 36th Hyderabad Sailing week saw good winds ranging from 5 knots to 18 knots and gusting up to 22 knots once during the afternoon session.

The wind shifts were tricky and sailors had to use all their techniques to get ahead. The morning session saw two classes of the laser, ILCA 6 and ILCA 7 competing in three races each.



The afternoon session had the ILCA four boys and ILCA four girls vie for the medals.