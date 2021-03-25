3K Run held to mark Amruth Mahotsav

Adarsh Nagar: To mark Azadi Ki Amruth Mahotsav of 75 years of Indian Independence, a 3K Run was conducted in the city. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP Mahender Reddy started the run at People's Plaza on Necklace Road. Around 3,000 people took part in it.

The State government is conducting Azadi Ki Amruth Mahotsav across the State on a grand note, the Chief Secretary said, while flagging off the run. The run reached LB Stadium via Lumbini Park, BRKR Bhavan, Lakdi Ka Pul, and Control Room.

Somesh Kumar said that India achieved independence after a struggle. "We got this freedom through the sacrifices of great leaders. We need to transform this country for future generations," he said. Mahender Reddy said that the country has many intellectuals, youth who dreamt of great achievements are moving ahead. Everyone has a responsibility to recall the sacrifices of top leaders of the country and forge unity in diversity for the generations to come." Those who participated included senior IAS, IPS, IFS, senior officials, staff, employees, sports associations, sportspersons, students, and youth.