47 Floors co-living Space: Everything you need to know about it

The latest buzz is the metro city Hyderabad will soon witness India's First 47 Storey Luxury Co-living Space. It has a lot of amenities like deluxe rooms, terrace lounge, seven start bar, celebrity gym, and so on. Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority has already approved this prestigious project. It will be set up in the city's financial district with a whopping spending a whopping amount of Rs 1500 Crore. As per the official sources, the project has been taken up by the international architecture firm Chapman Taylor. The target they have set to complete this project is by 2026.

"We are partnering with global hospitality major Oakwood to manage the project. The firm has already signed a letter of intent, and the financial management contract is expected to be signed soon," said Bhavishya Gupta, founder and managing director of Sensation Infracron Pvt Ltd, developing the project.

The amenities include 47 storeys co-living space with the rooms 397 square feet or 546 square feet in size. The rooms are fully furnished with furniture, kitchenette, microwave, etc. This initiative has raised interest in the people or companies who want to invest in these projects.