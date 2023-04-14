4th phase of Rozgar Mela: Kishan Reddy hands over appointment letters to new recruits

Hyderabad: Under the fourth phase of Rozgar Mela, G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region, handed over appointment letters to around 225 newly appointed recruits in various government departments and organisations on Thursday at Rail Kalarang.

According to SCR officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually distributed appointment letters to more than 71,000 recruits at national level through video conferencing across 45 locations, including Secunderabad. In Secunderabad Reddy handed over the appointment letters to select recruits.

The Union minister said the Centre is undertaking various initiatives on a large scale across the country to achieve progress in various sectors, ranging from education, science, technology and health.

He stated that youth play an important role in the country's all-around development and encouraged them to strive hard to create a positive impact.

Arun Kumar Jain, the SCR General Manager, stated nearly 252 new recruits received the appointment letters. Of them nearly 200 have been appointed in the railways, while the rest were posted in other sectors.

Jain, R Dhananjayulu, Additional GM, A K Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad, and senior officials from different ministries were present.