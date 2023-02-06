500 social entrepreneurship practitioners meet to discuss sustainable social impact

Hyderabad: Over 500 Social Entrepreneurship Practitioners converged to discuss creating sustainable social impact at Impulse 2023, the annual event of Bala Vikasa Centre for Social and Responsible Business (CSRB) in association with the Telangana government here on Saturday.

Over 70 Social Startups and innovators also showcased their products and innovations during the day long expo to impact investors. The event was supported by key innovation and incubation leaders like the T-Hub, We-Hub, Nexus Incubator, Social Alpha, AgHub, and Arthayan, along with leading Institutions and companies like TISS(Mumbai), ISB, CBIT, and Deloitte.Cyient Founder Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy, Founders of Bala Vikasa Andre Gingras, and others addressed the delegates and inaugurated the Social Startup Expo in the presence of Telangana chief innovation officer Dr Shanta Thoutam. The guests interacted with many budding entrepreneurs and innovators and provided their insights into making their products and services more impactful.

Mohan Reddy said that employment was the crying need for the country today, and entrepreneurs create jobs. "100 million jobs would be required in the next ten years. Only 40% of net new jobs can be created by existing large companies. The rest will be created by startups, the MSMEs.

This, combined with technology advancements disrupting the pace of adoption and the price points for the better, provides an enormous opportunity for social entrepreneurs with young fresh minds," he said. Founder of Bala Vikasa Andre Gingras said, "Social entrepreneurs should always try to keep in mind that people, the 300 million poor in India at the grassroots, especially women, should be the focus and centre of their work."