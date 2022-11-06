52 held in late-night raid at mujra party in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team Shamshabad raided a mujra party organised at a farm house and arrested 52 persons and seized four daggers, hookah pots and 49 mobile phones.

Acting on tip off, the team raided Saleem Farm House at Shamshabad where one person Baba Khan had organised the party to celebrate the closing of his rowdy sheet by police as they felt he had reformed himself. He invited four eunuch to perform at the party.

Among the 52 persons arrested by the police are Yaseen, Mahaboob, Azhar and Sohail against whom rowdy sheets are maintained at Mailardevpally police station.

All the persons are handed over to Shamshabad police station.