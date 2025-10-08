5,445 seats up for grabs in Rangareddy district

Rangareddy: With just a day left for the release of notification on the local body polls, the RR district administration began huddling extensively with officials and staff of the line departments drafted for election duties.

While the notification is scheduled to be issued on October 9, the district is to seek a mandate on 5,445 vacant seats, including 21 ZPTCs, 230 MPTCs, 526 sarpanches and 4,668 ward members.

As per second ordinary election 2025, reservations were provided on 21 ZPTCs seats. Three seats are reserved for STs, four reserved for SCs, nine for BCs, while five are left unreserved (UR).

According to Collector C Narayan Reddy, receipt of nominations from ZPTC and MPTC candidates in phase-I will commence from October 9. “Scrutiny of nominations will be done on October 12; the list of valid nominated candidates will be released on the same day,” he said, adding the candidates can appeal for any objection until October 13 which can be resolved by October 14.” The candidates can withdraw by October 15; the final list of contestants will be released the same day later.

In phase-I, polls will be conducted for 110 MPTC seats in 10 mandals, such as Chevella, Moinabad, Shabad, Shankarpally (Chevella revenue division), Kandukur, Maheshwaram, Kadthal, Amangal and Talakondlapally mandals (Kandukur RD) and Shamshabad mandal (Rajendranagar RD) covering 264 gram panchayats and 2,300 wards.

The phase-II will seek mandate on 120 vacant seats from 11 mandals--Farooqnagar, Kothur, Nandigama, Keshampet, Kondurg and J Chowdergudem ( Shadnagar RD) and Ibrahimpatnam, Abdullapurmet, Manchal, Yacharam and Madgul (Ibrahimpatnam RD), covering 262 gram panchayats and 2,368 wards. “For both phase-I and II, 1,348 polling stations have been identified,” Reddy said.

Addressing a district-level coordination committee meeting on Monday, the DC made it clear that the nodal officers and polling staff should carry out duty efficiently, without leaving a room for violation of code of conduct. “Officials should be vigilant during the whole polling process leaving no room for any discrepancy or violation,” he said.