Tooth Wish – 24/7 Dental Hospital Unveils Name, Logo & Website

Tooth Wish – 24/7 Dental Hospital introduced its name, logo and website at a launch event in Hyderabad, marking its transition from concept to public identity. Set to open in Nanakramguda, the hospital aims to offer round-the-clock, full-service dental care with hospital-level infrastructure, advanced diagnostics and a calming, patient-first environment.

Founders Dr. Sravanthi Ellasiri and Dr. Ravi Shankar Rathod emphasised that the model goes beyond emergency services, integrating multi-specialty treatments, digital convenience and aesthetic dentistry under one 24/7 umbrella. The platform now provides patients early access to services and contact information.