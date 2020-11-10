6 killed in road accident on Hyderabad's ORR

Six people were dead on the spot after an unknown vehicle rammed into a Bolero from the rear in the wee hours on Tuesday. The victims were proceeding towards Patancheru from Hyderabad on Outer Ring Road (ORR) when the incident took place at Pati village of Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district.

The Bolero turned turtle after being hit from the rear end leading to the death of six persons. The police rushed to the spot after being alerted and sent the bodies to Patancheru government hospital for autopsy. The vehicle has been removed with the help of crane clearing the road for traffic. Four persons have suffered severe injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

According to CI Rami Reddy, the victims were the natives of Delhi. The deceased were identified as Kamalesh Lohare, Hari Lohare, Pramod Lohare, Vinod Lohare, Vinod Lohare, Pavan Lohare and other while the injured are Pramod Kumar, Arjun, Anand Kumar and Chandra Vamsi.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation. Another vehicle involved in the accident is yet to be known.