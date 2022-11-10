64 TS intellectuals demand PM Modi to implement APRA promises

Hyderabad: At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit the State on Saturday, as many as 64 intellectuals from Telangana have penned an open letter to him demanding implementation of the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act.

The intellectuals demanded Modi to solve the problems of people of Telangana. They said that they had fought for separate Telangana for several years and people have dreams to be fulfilled. They alleged that the PM had visited the State on several occasions but there were no announcements. The promises made in the Reorganisation Act also were never implemented.

Listing the promises, they said the steel factory at Bayyaram, coach factory at Kazipet and Tribal University were not implemented in the last eight years. The intellectuals include Prof. Rama Melkote, retired Osmania University professor, Prof Shila Prasad (Hyderabad Central University), Prof G Satyanarayana (Osmania), Prof MV Ramanamurthy (HCU).

The intellectuals alleged that the Centre had taken several decisions that hurt the interests of Telangana, while pointing out the cancellation of ITIR, which would have provided employment to lakhs of youth. They objected to non-sanction of a single medical college in Telangana while okaying157 medical colleges across the country. They questioned non-allocation of reputed institutions to Telangana in spite of sanctioning 16 IIMs, 87 Navodaya schools, 12 ICRs and IIITs across the nation, alleging step motherly treatment to the State.

The intellectuals warned of increasing religious fanaticism and attacks on dalits which would lead to dangerous propositions in the country. They found fault with the use of the military for political gains. The intellectuals alleged that the BJP policies were resulting in crumbling of the economy.

Crores of middle class and poor were on the verge of losing their jobs. The decision to implement power reforms would lead to a body blow to the medium and small industries.

They demanded Modi to stop step-motherly treatment to the State and provide software Technology Park, medical colleges, IIMs and Navodaya institutions and to purchase agriculture produce from Telangana.