72 hrs of mayoral elections Shaikpet MRO shifted

Banjara Hills: Within 72 hours of Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi taking over as Mayor on 11 February, Shaikpet Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Srinivas Reddy, who was in Visakhapatnam participating in the rescue operations in connection with the bus accident in Araku valley, received transfer orders.

Widely perceived as reaction to the earlier development, Reddy on January 20 lodged a complaint at the Banjara Hills police alleging that Vijaya Laxmi had abused and prevented him from performing duties.

The MRO had alleged in the complaint that over previous enmity, Vijaya Laxmi, along with her supporters, barged into his office and abused him, even though he was to leave to go to the High Court to attend a hearing. Vijaya Laxmi lodged a counter-complaint denying the allegation and contended that it was the MRO who abused and assaulted her supporters. It is believed that Vijaya Laxmi and Reddy had got into a confrontation over delay in issuing caste and income certificates.

The Banjara Hills police are yet to register a case. They said that facts in both complaints are being verified. Based on evidence, cases would be booked and necessary action taken against those responsible.

Meanwhile, within 72 hours of Vijaya Laxmi being elected on February 11 as GHMC Mayor, the MRO was transferred. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the Hyderabad Collector to take action and report compliance immediately.

While Reddy received the transfer order when he was in Visakhapatnam participating in the rescue operations following the bus accident in Araku Valley involving tourists from Hyderabad. He was asked to report to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA).

Reddy said "transfer orders are too small issue, I have no grudge against anybody. It is fine for me that I have been transferred."