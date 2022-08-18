75 doctors feted By HMTV

Hyderabad: As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', HMTV and The Hans India felicitated 75 doctors marking the completion of 75 years of Independence. The felicitation programme was organised to express gratitude towards medical fraternity for the yeoman services they had rendered during the pandemic and for giving freedom from ill-health.

Health Minister T Harish Rao felicitated the doctors at a special function held here on Wednesday. The doctors who received the awards include both from government and private hospitals.



Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said HMTV has been at the forefront in fulfilling its social responsibility. "It is a good gesture to hold felicitation ceremony for such doctors."

Appreciating the efforts of all doctors who worked 24x7 during the pandemic, he said the felicitation was a small token of appreciation for their dedication towards ensuring good health of people during most difficult times.

"You have risked your lives, stayed away from your own families and loved ones in order to serve your patients and save their lives. We thank you for your bravery, sacrifices and your unflagging compassion", the minister said.

He said in the last eight years, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had taken measures to strengthen the medical sector. "In 2014, there were 17,000 beds. Now we have taken that number to 27,000. We have provided oxygen facilities to all beds.

We have increased the three-tier system to a five-tier system. The State government is taking steps to have one medical college and one nursing college in every district. We are increasing the number of MBBS seats from 850 to 3,740."

As a result of these measures, Telangana, he said, has become a hub of medical tourism. Many patients are coming here from abroad for treatment," he added.