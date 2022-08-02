75 years of Independence: Motorcycle Rally by RPF flagged off from Hyderabad to New Delhi

Hyderabad: As part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 'Motorcycle Rally' by the Railway Protection Force, South Central Railway from Hyderabad to New Delhi was flagged off by Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge), SCR on Monday.

The RPF personnel from five zones of Indian Railways namely South Central Railways, East Coast Railway, South East Central Railway, Southern Railway and South Western Railway are participating in the tour. The rally which is being hosted by SCR took off from Necklace Road Railway station with 40 RPF riders on 20 Bullet Motorcycles to New Delhi. The team also includes two women RPF riders. The 1,700 km long journey will cover the States of Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh duly spreading the message of our freedom struggle and 75 years of Independence. The rally will culminate on August 11 at National Police Memorial, New Delhi.

Arun Kumar Jain said that Freedom Fighters extensively used Railway facilities to build and expand the Nationalistic fervor across the country, as it was the most reliable mode of transportation and communication during the freedom movement. That it is a moment of great pride, as Railways is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' at 75 years and creating awareness amongst the public about the importance of our freedom struggle and the sacrifices rendered by our fighters. Raja Ram, IG and Principal Chief Security Commissioner, SCR said that the intensive country-wide campaign on Azadi is being organised focusing on the citizen's participation to make it a 'Jan Andolan'. The rally will boost the morale of the RPF personnel as well the citizens of the country and will connect them to the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.