80 kids take part in ‘LuLu Little Games’ inspired by the Olympics

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has witnessed a historic event with the first-ever Olympics-like games at LuLu Mall Hyderabad. This unique event has garnered immense excitement with over 200 registrations, out of which 80 little champions were shortlisted across three categories (six months to one year, one year to two years and two years to three years).

The event, which is the first of its kind in Hyderabad, featured seven engaging games designed specifically for the young participants, like (running, crawling race, shot-put, weightlifting, gymnastics (hanging), basketball (shooting) and football (penalty)). The day was filled with fun, energy, and joy as these tiny tots showcased their budding athletic skills in a supportive and cheerful environment.