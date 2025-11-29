8,198 nominations filed in two days

Hyderabad: While attempts were made to make the Sarpanch unanimous in many places, as many as 4,901 nominations were received on the second day for the Sarpanch elections and 9,643 nominations were received in the ward offices.

The total number of nominations received in the last two days is 8,198 for the 4,236 Sarpanch posts and 9,643 for the 37,440 ward offices.

The last date for filing nominations is 29 November, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be 4 December.