8,500 TCSians run to create health awareness
IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Yashoda Hospitals collaborated to observe ‘World Health Day,’ with Run4Health, a 5K marathon, in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Yashoda Hospitals collaborated to observe ‘World Health Day,’ with Run4Health, a 5K marathon, in Hyderabad on Sunday. More than 8,500 TCS employees participated in the run that was flagged off by Dr G Abhinav of Yashoda Hospitals and V Rajanna, President, TCS, from Yashoda Hospitals premises in Hitec City.

Before the flag-off, the employees participated in a warm-up session conducted by a senior physiotherapist from Yashoda Hospitals.

