9 killed in wall collapse after heavy rains in Hyderabad

Nine persons including five of a family were killed in a wall collapse following heavy rains at Ghousenagar in Chandrayangutta on Tuesday night. The condition of four people who suffered injuries in the mishap is said to be critical.

The incident took place when granites of boundary wall of a venture collapsed on at least 10 houses in Mohammedia colony in Ghousenagar. Among the nine deceased, three were children.

The residents alerted the police who along with the GHMC disaster management team rushed to the spot and pulled out the dead bodies from the debris. The police said that two houses were completely damaged after the granites and a few boulders fell on the houses resulting in the death of nine persons.

AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi reached the spot and inquired about the incident. The injured were shifted to Owaisi hospital for treatment.

Areas like Shaheen Nagar, Jalpally, Sayeed Nagar, Balapur, Osman Nagar and several areas in Old City were inundated.