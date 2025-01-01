90-day special drive by HMWSSB concludes

Hyderabad: As part of the 90-day drive by HMWSSB, 2,200 km of sewerage pipelines and de-silting works in 1.75 lakh manholes have been completed in 17,050 areas across the city, and the drive concluded on Tuesday.

According to Hyderabad Water Board officials, as a result of this special drive, the daily sewage complaints have reduced by 30 per cent. A special dashboard has been set up to monitor the special drive work on a daily basis. Complaints received by MCC on sewage overflow, polluted water, silt on roads, and so on, along with their respective can numbers, were recorded on Google Maps based on GPS. This recording was arranged so that the number of complaints received in each area and the number of times they were resolved were displayed as a bubble on the map. Depending on the number of complaints received, the size of the bubble was arranged to change. Due to this, the problem was resolved depending on the severity.

Apart from this, this dashboard has been designed to upload details of the length of pipelines cleaned so far, the number of manholes, along with photos. MD Ashok Reddy said that in the coming days, the Water Board will work harder than ever.

A senior officer, HMWSSB, said, “To implement this special drive strictly, the sewerage complaints received in the last three years have been analysed. Mainly, problems of chokeage in consumer houses and sewerage overflow on roads were identified. Since these constitute 60 per cent of the complaints received daily, they were focused on and resolved.”