900 drunk and drive offenders caught

Hyderabad: Continuingits drive against the drunk and driving, the traffic police caught over 900 drunk and drivers in tri-commissionerate. The Hyderabad Commissionerate registered 506 and Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Commissionerate registered 281 and 299 drunk and driving cases respectively. As many as 19 drunken drivers were sentenced to imprisonment.

The traffic police stepped up the enforcement and led a large-scale drunk and driving test in respective Commissionerate limits. In Hyderabad limits, the police in a drive against the drunk and driving caught 506 offenders between February 27 and 28. Of the total 506 offenders, 401 were two-wheelers, 47 were three-wheelers, and 58 were cars and other vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police nabbed a total of 281 individuals in a weekend. Police nabbed 224 two-wheeler drivers, eight three-wheeler drivers, 42 four-wheeler drivers, and seven heavy vehicle drivers.

In the last week (February 23 to 28), a total 218 DD cases were disposed of in the courts, in which 200 persons were penalised for fine amounts and 13 persons were sentenced to jail and 5 individuals got social service.

In Malkajgiri, the police nabbed 299 offenders, including 256 two-wheeler drivers, 12 three-wheeler drivers, 30 four-wheeler drivers, and one heavy vehicle driver.

According to Malkajgiri police, a total 265 DD cases were disposed of in the courts, in which 254 persons were penalized for fine amounts and 6 persons were sentenced to jail and 5 individuals got social service.

The police urged the citizens that if anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine, said the police officer.