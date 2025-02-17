900-yr-old Kalyana Chalukya-era inscriptions unearthed in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: A 900-year-old Kannada inscription from the Kalyana Chalukya dynasty was found at Kankal village, Pudur mandal in Vikarabad.

Based on the information provided by teacher Sampath Kumar recently, a primary investigation was conducted by Dr E Sivanagireddy, archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation and Sriramoju Haragopal, Convenor, Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam. During the investigation, it was found that there are two inscriptions on one slab and one inscription on another slab issued during the 4th, 5th and 6th regal years of Someswara-III, Bhulokamalladeva, Emperor of the Kalyana Chalukya dynasty that ruled Kalyana dated December 25, 1129 CE, October 5 1130 CE and January 8 1132 CE respectively.

Dr E Sivanagireddy said, “The first inscription documents the construction of the Bijjeswara Temple, the consecration of a Sivalinga, and the donation of 100 martars (a historical land measure) by Bijjarasa, a local chief of Kankal village, which was part of the Kankalla-24 Kampana administrative division.

Similarly, the second inscription records a land and cash donation to the Bijjeswara Temple by Somideva Preggada, local Choudary, and Karanam Bijjarasa. The third inscription details contributions made by Somapermanadi, Choudary Gundarasa, and local Gavundas, including Bemminayaka, Nabhanayaka, and Bilanayaka, to the temple.”

“These unpublished inscriptions have been newly deciphered and require protection, along with the numerous Jain and Brahmanical sculptures that remain neglected in the village,” said Haragopal.