A wake-up call for DCA to rein in OTC sale of medicines

The Drug Control Administration (DCA) in a knee-jerk response to the report published in The Hans India on October 26 (Substance abuse cases spike on city outskirts in the Rajendranagar area) has issued a circular imposing curbs on over-the-counter (OTC) sale of medicines.



The DCA issued the circular on October 25 night after its officials learned during the day that over-the-counter sale of medicines is on again by several pharmacists in the Rajendranagar area, especially in Hassan Nagar, Suleman Nagar and surrounding areas grievously contributing to substance abuse cases.

Through the circular DCA instructed the retailers, wholesalers and C&F agents should maintain proper records on the sale of habit forming drugs like Zolfresh and Nitravet-10 considered as Schedule H and H1 medicines and provide them only on prescription issued by a registered medical practitioner.

The circular said the original copy of the prescription issued by a registered medical practitioner should be secured. Besides, a register on Schedule-H, X and NDPS drugs, purchase and invoices of habit forming drugs should be maintained properly. Schedule-X and NDPS drugs should be kept in lock and key in cupboard or drawer reserved solely for the purpose.

"The retailers, wholesalers and C&F agents who are found committing any deviation during inspections would have to face necessary action as per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and the rules made thereunder," the circular warned.

The Hans India raised the issue of a significant increase in substance abuse cases highlighting that, in the absence of regular inspections, over-the- counter (OTC) sale of sensitive medicine are commonly accessible in the Rajendranagar area. This is contributing to substance abuse cases.

Explained Dr Shivaram Rao K, consultant neuro physician, Yashoda Hospitals, "Usually benzodiazepine abuse – a mixed response of the usage of drugs like Zolfres and Nitravet to treat insomnia and other sleep issues, alone is not lethal. But when combined with other drugs or alcohol it can be dangerous. If you are addicted to it, all is not lost. It requires medical help, a lot of psychotherapy and frequent counselling sessions to get over the addiction."

"Strict regulations should be put in place to prevent OTC access to drugs of sensitive nature," the doctor advised, adding that propagation of side- effects of long-term usage of the drugs would also help to curtail the problem.

Laxmalla Raju, Drug Inspector, Ranga Reddy said, "We have issued a circular instructing the retailers, wholesalers and C&F to maintain proper records of medicines being sold or purchased. Also, keep an eye on the situation in Rajendranagar area, especially in Hassan Nagar, Suleman Nagar and surrounding areas. If they find anyone susceptible to substance abuse, the drug control officials, with the help of the police, will act accordingly. Meanwhile, we are conducting an awareness programme at the Rajendranagar ACP office on October 27 against substance abuse.