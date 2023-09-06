A WhatsApp DP claims a man life in Kazipet

Hyderabad: The suicide of a railway employee in Kazipet caused tensions. The man, a fellow railway employee, recorded a video before committing suicide, claiming that an officer named Vithal Rao and K Divya Reddy was the reason for his suicide. Due to this, his family members were staged dharna that the culprit should be punished.

According to the police report, Puli Shankaraiah is a railway employee from Dharmasagar mandal of Hanumakonda district. Ten years ago, he was considered unfit due to paralysis and his son Ravikumar was given a railway job. Unmarried due to family problems, he has been working as Technician-3 in Kazipet Electrical Locoshed for several years and is staying in ELS quarters.

In this order, ha gave Rs. 2.80 lakhs to K Divya Reddy, his colleague who was in need. Ravikumar took a group photo of all the shed employees with Divya Reddy and posted in his WhatsApp status.

Seeing this, Divya Reddy complained to Steno Vithal Rao in the same office. Taking this seriously, Ravikumar was suspended and transferred to Kazipet traction distribution office a few months ago.

Ravikumar was deeply offended by this and did not join there. He committed suicide on Sunday night by drinking insecticide. Earlier, he took a video and the same shared the same to his younger brother Tirupati. In it, he stated that Divya Reddy and Vithal Rao were responsible for his death.

He stated that he has not taken a single holiday for ten years and he has not done anything wrong except for putting Divya Reddy's photo as DP on his WhatsApp. He stated that he was harassed, money was taken from him and he was suspended from his job due to this one reason and because of this he is taking an extreme step.

Early on Tuesday morning, the employees found Ravikumar's body in the wheel track of the shed and informed the police and family members.

The family members stopped the body while the police were taking it to the post-mortem. They demanded justice. The police who responded said that they would arrest the accused and punish them and pacified the agitators. The police have registered a case on the complaint of Ravikumar's younger brother Tirupati and are investigating.