Live
- HPS inspired students to achieve excellence: President
- TMC distancing itself from Mallick as name from forest dept invitation dropped
- SC grants interim protection to varsity officials booked by UP Police in a religious conversion case
- Give justice to Vidarbha people and farmers, demands Maha Congress
- Act of some leaders was shame to me: Rajya Sabha Chairman
- IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc sold to KKR for all-time high Rs 24.75, CSK get the service of Alzari Joseph
- MLAs can’t summon meetings of officers: Haryana CM
- Minister Ponnam urges auto walas to be patient for some time
- Students stripped, beaten up by teacher as punishment in Karnataka; accused arrested
- School job case: WBSSC affidavit will have to give details on irregularities adopted
Just In
ABVP elects Jeevan as ‘Convenor of All Telangana Universities’
Hyderabad: Osmania University student leader Jeevan was elected as the convener of Telangana universities in ABVP's 69th national convention held in...
Hyderabad: Osmania University student leader Jeevan was elected as the convener of Telangana universities in ABVP's 69th national convention held in New Delhi recently. Jeevan, who has successfully held several key responsibilities at the state level from being an ordinary activist, has been the voice of students and the unemployed at the center of OU fighting for student issues.
From the time of his graduation in Nizam College, he played an active role in ABVP and took an active part in the Telangana Movement, mobilizing the students.
Having completed his higher education from Osmania University Arts College, he is moving towards doing research in the Sanskrit department with his passion for culture and traditions.
Earlier, he served as ABVP Nizam College Secretary, President, Osmania University Secretary, Narayana Guda Zonal In-charge, City Joint Secretary, State Executive Committee Member, Secunderabad wing Convenor and State Joint Secretary.