ABVP elects Jeevan as ‘Convenor of All Telangana Universities’

Hyderabad: Osmania University student leader Jeevan was elected as the convener of Telangana universities in ABVP's 69th national convention held in New Delhi recently. Jeevan, who has successfully held several key responsibilities at the state level from being an ordinary activist, has been the voice of students and the unemployed at the center of OU fighting for student issues.

From the time of his graduation in Nizam College, he played an active role in ABVP and took an active part in the Telangana Movement, mobilizing the students.

Having completed his higher education from Osmania University Arts College, he is moving towards doing research in the Sanskrit department with his passion for culture and traditions.

Earlier, he served as ABVP Nizam College Secretary, President, Osmania University Secretary, Narayana Guda Zonal In-charge, City Joint Secretary, State Executive Committee Member, Secunderabad wing Convenor and State Joint Secretary.