ABVP rally seeks support for Citizenship Amendment Act

Alwal: Around 700 students of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) took out a rally from Venkatapuram to Alwal junction in support of CAA, NRC and NPR, here on Tuesday.

State Joint Secretary, Secunderabad Division Convener Jeevan participated as the chief guest of the event. Speaking on the occasion, he warned the opposition to stop misleading people and efforts to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He said people of any religion should not worry about the Act. He wondered why the opposition making so much fuss about it. He said that the law is not for the 130 crore people in India but would guarantee security to the minority people who suffered religious suppression.

He said that every citizen who lived in India for more than one year will obtain citizenship in the country before December 31, 2014. Later, the migrated people must apply for citizenship under the Act.

He said the opposition and some people in the country should stop trying to provoke the people. He urged all citizens of India to come together and welcome the law. Anil, Mahender Nikhil, Lokesh, Sai and Mithun were present at the event.