ACB cases against Animal Husbandry Dept

Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have booked cases against some of the officials of the Animal Husbandry Department for depositing the money belonging to the beneficiaries in fake accounts. It has been alleged that the officials have swindled money belonging to the beneficiaries of the sheep distribution scheme.

The amount belonging to the beneficiaries was transferred into fake bank accounts. It has been alleged that the officials swallowed Rs 2.20 crore belonging to the 133 sheep units. The ACB officials found that the files and hard discs pertaining to the sheep distribution were missing from the office at Masab Tank.