ACB nets NZB revenue officer, seizes assets worth Rs 10 crore

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has unearthed huge disproportionate assets in the raids conducted on the houses of Revenue Officer of Nizamabad Municipal Corporation. The total value of the disproportionate assets including movable and immovable properties are estimated to be around more than Rs 10 crore.

The ACB sleuths registered a case of disproportionate assets against government official Dasari Narendar who was the in-charge revenue officer of the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation. The officer has acquired disproportionate assets by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service. During the search operation at his residence and other places, the ACB officials seized Rs 2.93 crore cash, bank balance on the name of his wife and mother totaling to Rs 1.10 crore, 51 tolas of gold worth Rs 50 lakh and 17 immovable properties worth Rs 1.9 crore at the market value.

The accused officer has been arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court at Hyderabad.