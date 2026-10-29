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ACB Raids NIMS; Canteen Supplies, Drug Purchases Under Scanner

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Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, was in the news again on Thursday after Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials reportedly conducted extensive searches on the hospital premises.

Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS)
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Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS)

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Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, was in the news again on Thursday after Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials reportedly conducted extensive searches on the hospital premises. The action is understood to be linked to the ongoing investigation involving NIMS director Dr Nori Lakshmi Bhaskar, who has faced allegations of corruption and possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Sources said teams from the food safety and drug control departments were also present at the hospital as part of the exercise. The precise scope of their involvement and the findings of the inspection were not immediately clear.

Allegations concerning possible bribes linked to medical stores and the hospital canteen have also come under scrutiny. According to reports, investigators are examining an alleged payment of around ₹50 lakh in connection with materials supplied to the canteen. The nature of the alleged payment, its recipient and the evidence supporting the claim remain to be established.

Officials are also reportedly examining whether food supplied to patients met the prescribed quality and safety standards. Any conclusion on this issue would depend on the findings of the relevant authorities.

During the searches, officials reportedly examined files in the hospital’s administrative block. Purchases made by the surgical stores and the procurement of medicines are also understood to be under scrutiny. The investigation is expected to examine the relevant records and transactions to determine whether any financial or procedural irregularities occurred.

It may be recalled that on September 22, 2026, the ACB conducted searches at Dr Bhaskar’s residence and premises linked to his relatives and associates as part of a disproportionate-assets investigation. The agency alleged that he had accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income.

The ACB subsequently arrested Dr Bhaskar in connection with the case. Investigators also searched premises linked to five NIMS employees on September 29 and 30, reportedly suspecting that some assets might have been held on his behalf. Officials said the searches yielded additional property documents and cash.

Following his arrest, NIMS placed Dr Bhaskar under deemed suspension on September 30.

The latest reported searches mark a further development in the investigation.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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NIMS HyderabadAnti-Corruption BureauDr Nori Lakshmi BhaskarNIMS Corruption CaseTelangana News
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