ACB Raids NIMS; Canteen Supplies, Drug Purchases Under Scanner

Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, was in the news again on Thursday after Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials reportedly conducted extensive searches on the hospital premises. The action is understood to be linked to the ongoing investigation involving NIMS director Dr Nori Lakshmi Bhaskar, who has faced allegations of corruption and possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Sources said teams from the food safety and drug control departments were also present at the hospital as part of the exercise. The precise scope of their involvement and the findings of the inspection were not immediately clear.

Allegations concerning possible bribes linked to medical stores and the hospital canteen have also come under scrutiny. According to reports, investigators are examining an alleged payment of around ₹50 lakh in connection with materials supplied to the canteen. The nature of the alleged payment, its recipient and the evidence supporting the claim remain to be established.

Officials are also reportedly examining whether food supplied to patients met the prescribed quality and safety standards. Any conclusion on this issue would depend on the findings of the relevant authorities.

During the searches, officials reportedly examined files in the hospital’s administrative block. Purchases made by the surgical stores and the procurement of medicines are also understood to be under scrutiny. The investigation is expected to examine the relevant records and transactions to determine whether any financial or procedural irregularities occurred.

It may be recalled that on September 22, 2026, the ACB conducted searches at Dr Bhaskar’s residence and premises linked to his relatives and associates as part of a disproportionate-assets investigation. The agency alleged that he had accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income.

The ACB subsequently arrested Dr Bhaskar in connection with the case. Investigators also searched premises linked to five NIMS employees on September 29 and 30, reportedly suspecting that some assets might have been held on his behalf. Officials said the searches yielded additional property documents and cash.

Following his arrest, NIMS placed Dr Bhaskar under deemed suspension on September 30.

The latest reported searches mark a further development in the investigation.