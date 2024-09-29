Live
Just In
Acharya Bimalendu Mukherjee’s birth centenary celebrated
Kailas Sangeet Trust celebrates birth centenary of Acharya Bimalendu Mukherjee On Saturday, Kailas Sangeet Trust organised Acharya Devo Bhava at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium, Hyderabad, to celebrate the birth centenary of Acharya Bimalendu Mukherjee.
The event began with the ceremonial lamp lighting, marking the auspicious start of the musical evening.
The concert featured performances by renowned artists, including Kalapini Komakali (vocal), the flute sisters Suchismita and Debopriya Chatterjee, and Ashutosh Sahay (sitar).
Accompanying them were Ashish Ragwani, Ramendra Solanki, and Thakur Harjit Singh on tabla, as well as Upkar Godboley on harmonium, weaving a melodious tribute to the maestro. The Hyderabad audience responded with overwhelming admiration, captivated by the soulful performances. Each artist’s rendition received heartfelt applause and appreciation, making the evening a fitting tribute to the legendary Acharya Bimalendu Mukherjee.