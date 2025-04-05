Activists pitch for strong steps to shore up women’s safety in trains

Hyderabad: The concerns over the safety of women commuting in trains, let it be express trains or local trains, escalated on Friday once again following a minor girl who was harassed and sexually assaulted by a man on a moving train (Raxaul – Secunderabad Express) recently. The incident has renewed calls for stronger security measures and installation of CCTV cameras in train bogies.

According to sources, this is not an isolated incident. Just two weeks ago, a similar case was reported on an MMTS train, where a 23-year-old woman jumped from a moving train after a man allegedly tried to rape her inside the ladies’ coach. This incident was a wake-up call for railway authorities, but they have failed to tighten the security. Recently, authorities announced plans to deploy more female RPF and GRP personnel on trains, particularly in ladies’ compartments and MMTS services. They are also encouraging women to travel in groups whenever possible for added safety. However, this measure seems to partially implemented.

A few railway experts emphasised that solo commuters should choose compartments with higher occupancy, as it can provide a greater sense of safety and deter potential threats.

Sai Teja, a social activist, said, “There is an urgent need for enhanced security on trains. Similar to how police officials widely publicise the 100 emergency number, a similar initiative should be taken up by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to promote awareness of their helpline. RPF helpline numbers should be prominently displayed near train doors, especially on express trains. Additionally, deploying RPF personnel near coach doors can help prevent incidents in train washrooms. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, regular checks by RPF officials were commonly seen, but these checks have reportedly decreased in recent times, raising concerns over passenger safety.”

Robin, a daily rail passenger, said, “Security on trains needs to be strengthened. Every train should be adequately guarded, and passengers must be made aware of the presence of security personnel. Displaying the contact numbers of security staff in every coach is essential. Additionally, installing CCTV cameras on express trains would significantly enhance passenger safety and help deter criminal activities.”