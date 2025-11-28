Additional Solicitor General inspires students at Constitution Day session

Hyderabad: Additional Solicitor General of India for the High Court of Telangana B Narasimha Sharma visited the photo exhibition on Constitution Day, organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Keshav Memorial Education Society, on Thursday. Accompanied by Shruti Patil, Additional Director General, CBC & PIB, Narasimha Sharma viewed the information panels on Constitution Day and Vande Mataram @ 150.

Later, addressing the students of Keshav Memorial College of Law (KMCL), he emphasised that the Constitution is the supreme law, deeply rooted in India’s ancient principles of Raja Dharma. He urged students to study the Preamble, uphold national integrity and remember the contributions of the makers of the Constitution. He appealed to the youth to engage in discussions and carry constitutional values to the common people, reminding them that rights are inseparable from duties.

During an interactive session, the Additional Solicitor General responded to students’ queries on various legal and constitutional topics. The five-day exhibition was inaugurated on Wednesday and will remain open until November 30.