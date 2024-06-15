ADGP distributes scholarships to children of deceased police personnel

Hyderabad: Additional director general of police Abhilasha Bisht on Friday distributed scholarships to the children of deceased police personnel at an event held at the DGP's office in Lakdikapul. In total, cheques amounting to Rs 14.87 lakh were distributed by Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) Director and In-Charge Welfare, Additional DGP Abhilasha Bisht. HDFC Bank offers ‘Parivarthan’ scholarships to students from the families of deceased police personnel, covering education from LKG to postgraduate studies.

Over the past three years, HDFC Bank has awarded Parivarthan scholarships to 151 individuals, and this academic year, scholarships were given to 58 recipients.

Additionally, HDFC bank officials reported that Rs 3.75 crore has been disbursed to the families of 11 home guards who had accounts with the bank and died accidentally, and Rs 4.44 crore to the families of 16 deceased police personnel who had accounts.