Admissions Open for Journalism Courses at AP College of Journalism, Himayat Nagar

AP College of Journalism in Himayat Nagar is now accepting admissions for various journalism courses, including PG Diploma in Journalism, Diploma in Journalism, Diploma in TV Journalism, and Certificate Course in Journalism.
The AP College of Journalism in Himayat Nagar is now accepting admissions for various journalism courses, announced College Director Satish Chander.
PG Diploma in Journalism (PGDJ): 12 months
Diploma in Journalism (DJ): 6 months
Diploma in TV Journalism (DTVJ): 6 months
Certificate Course in Journalism (CJ): 3 months
The minimum qualification required for the PGDJ, DJ, and DTVJ courses is a degree, while for the CJ course, a 10th-grade pass is enough.
Courses can be pursued either regularly or via correspondence (distance learning). Students can choose between Telugu or English as their medium of instruction.
Admissions are available online through the college website: www.apcj.in. The last date for applications is 28th of this month, and applications can be submitted until the 19th of this month.
For more details, contact:
98485 12767
83415 58346