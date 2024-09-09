Admissions open for MANUU distance programmes

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Centre for Distance & Online Education (CDOE), is offering online admissions in various distance-mode undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including diploma and certificate programmes.

According to Professor Gulfishaan Habeeb, Director, CDOE, admissions are now available in MA (Urdu, Hindi, English, Arabic, History & Islamic Studies), BA, BCom, and BSc (Life Sciences and Physical Sciences). As well as for diplomas (Journalism and Mass Communication, Teach English, Early Childhood Care & Education, School Leadership & Management, and Employability Skills) and certificate in proficiency in Urdu through English and certificate in functional English for the academic year 2024-25.

The last date for submission of the online application form is September 30, and the admission fee can be paid till October 10.

The E-prospectus and online application form shall be available at manuu.edu.in/dde (admission portal: manuuadmission.samarth.edu.in). For further details, candidates can contact Student Support Unit (SSU) helplines 040-23008463 or 040-23120600 (extension 2207 and 2208) from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm.

The candidate can also contact any of the MANUU regional centres or sub-regional centres located at New Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Mumbai, Patna, Darbhanga, Bhopal, Srinagar, Ranchi, Amravati, Hyderabad, Jammu, Nuh, Varanasi, and Lucknow for further information.