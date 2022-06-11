Adobe chief's help sought for research centre at Osmania University

Hyderabad: Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder met Shantanu Narain, the CEO of Adobe, and an alumnus of the university and sought his support to establish an Adobe research and training centre on the university campus. Shantanu received his degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering in the 1980s.

The V-C expressed his keenness to work on a plan to set up the Adobe centre to be named after Narain. Narain advised the V-C to present a concrete, viable idea, as well as a detailed project report (DPR), which would be beneficial to the entire university

He suggested a systematic mechanism for accepting endowments, similar to that in vogue in MIT, Harvard, and other US universities, to mobilise finances. Narain agreed to meet with academics and students and spend time with them during his August visit to Hyderabad.

Prof. Ravinder also met Dr Omkaram Nalamasu, another alumnus, a renowned applied materials scientist and Chief Technology Officer and president of Applied Ventures. He shared experiences at Osmania University and emphasised the need for curriculum improvement to meet the needs of developing markets in many sectors. The V-C informed him about the university's 21-point agenda and various reform processes, such as cluster system, introduction of the V-C award for faculty publications, establishment of the Human Capital Development Centre, a 3D additive manufacturing centre, and the Osmania University Foundation, among others, to revamp academics and governance. The V-C invited Dr Omkaram to visit the university

Prof Ravinder held a separate brain-storming session with about 12 CEOs from various businesses in the Silicon valley. He appealed to them to support the alma mater to surge ahead, suggesting the alumni could help in establishment of chairs, digital teaching rooms, infrastructure upgrades on the campus, endowment fellowships for research, student and staff visits to Silicon Valley.

Dr Venkat Maroju, Vijay Chavva, Sai Gundavelli, Jay Prakash and others in the Bay Area and alumni of the university facilitated the meetings in San Francisco.