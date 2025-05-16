Advanced Gamma Knife Centre unveiled at KIMS Hospitals

Hyderabad: In a significant milestone for neurosurgical innovation, KIMS Hospitals here has unveiled Gamma Knife Centre, bringing world-class, non-invasive brain treatment technology. The newly launched facility is poised to transform the way complex brain disorders are treated, offering patients a safer, faster, and highly precise alternative to traditional brain surgery.

Gamma Knife radiosurgery is globally recognised for its ability to treat brain conditions without the need for a surgical incision. It uses highly focused beams of radiation to target and treat abnormalities deep within the brain with sub-millimeter accuracy. The procedure is painless, bloodless, and typically performed on an outpatient basis, with most patients returning home the same day. The advanced technology is especially effective in treating conditions such as brain metastasis (both benign and malignant), arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), acoustic neuromas, pituitary tumors, and functional disorders like trigeminal neuralgia and epilepsy. It is also suitable for patients who are not ideal candidates for open brain surgery due to age, health conditions, or tumor location.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Manas Panigrahi, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon at KIMS Hospitals, said, “The Gamma Knife represents a paradigm shift in neuro-oncology and neurosurgery. With this non-invasive technology, we can now treat complex and delicate brain conditions with pinpoint precision and minimal impact on patients’ lives. This facility is a game changer for patients in South India and neighbouring regions.”

Dr Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Hospitals, said, “We are proud to bring South India’s most advanced Gamma Knife Centre to KIMS Hospitals, marking a new era in non-invasive brain treatment. This cutting-edge technology reflects our commitment to providing world-class healthcare backed by precision and patient comfort. By eliminating the need for open surgery, we are offering safer and faster recovery options for complex neurological conditions. Our expert team is fully equipped to deliver the highest standards of care using this transformative technology. This launch further strengthens Hyderabad’s position as a hub for advanced medical innovation.”

The new Gamma Knife Centre at KIMS Hospitals is equipped with the latest model of the technology, supported by an expert team of neurosurgeons, radiation oncologists, and medical physicists trained in advanced radiosurgery. The launch reinforces Hyderabad’s position as a hub for advanced medical technology and super-specialty healthcare services.

With this facility, aims to serve not only patients from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh but also those from across India and neighbouring countries seeking minimally invasive brain treatments.