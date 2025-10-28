After overcoming hiccups, HYDRAA to breathe life into 5 city lakes soon

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) expedited the project of restoration of lakes in the city. As many as five lakes in the city will be restored by December.

The six lakes include Sunnam Cheruvu, Tammidikunta Cheruvu, Kukatpally Nalla Cheruvu, Uppal Nalla Cheruvu, Bum-Rukh-Ud-Daula lake and Bathukamma Kunta. This was among the six lakes undertaken by HYDRAA in the first phase for the restoration works worth Rs 58.50 crore. According to HYDRAA, Bathukamma Kunta has already been completed and inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Work at Bum-Rukh-Ud-Daula, Kukatpally, Nalla Cheruvu and Thummidi Kunta is advancing rapidly and expected to finish in the first week on December, while Uppal Pedda Cheruvu and Sunnam Cheruvu will be completed at the end of the year.

The officials said that during the restoration, the HYDRAA faced hurdles at most lakes. Work at Bathukamma Kunta was stalled for a few days due to a court case but resumed later after resolution. At Bum-Rukh-Ud-Daula Lake, some residents objected, claiming ownership of land within the lake boundary.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath assured them that the eligible would receive Transferable Development Rights (TDR) through government coordination. The commissioner said the DPR (Detailed Project Report) and designed concepts for the restoration and beautification of lakes prepared by Vimos Technocrats to assess the progress of the restoration project.

Resistance also surfaced during demolitions at Kukatpally Nalla Cheruvu and Thummidi Kunta, where encroachments were cleared before restoration began. Locals now appreciate the progress of the beautification works.

After completing the first six lakes, HYDRAA plans to take up more across the city. The Commissioner has already met officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Irrigation Department to finalise the next phase for the restoration of lakes.