After warmer Feb., brace for searing summer ahead

Hyderabad: With an unusually warm February this year, in Hyderabad and several parts of India, experts are predicting a harsh summer ahead. Several north Indian states have already recorded higher temperatures than normal. In Hyderabad, a maximum temperature of 35.8 degree celsius was recorded at Begumpet Airport on February 13, which is three degrees higher than the normal temperature of 32.5 degree celsius.

As per the data of the Indian Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, the highest temperature recorded in February 2022, was 25 degree Celsius, but in February 2023 the temperature in various parts of the city crossed 35 degree Celsius. For instance, on Wednesday, Shaikpet recorded a maximum temperature of 37.6 degree Celsius, while Begumpet recorded 35.9 degree Celsius.

Various parts of the State are also recording higher temperatures than normal during February, indicating the onset of early summer.

Insights of El Niño

♦ It is a natural phenomenon characterised by a warming of the sea surface temperatures in the ocean

♦ The name "El Niño" means "the boy" in Spanish and was given by fishermen in Peru who noticed the warming of the water around Christmas time and the associated changes in the fish population

♦ It is a part of a larger climate pattern known as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO)

Significant impacts of El Nino

♦ Weather patterns, including changes in rainfall, temperature, and atmospheric circulation

♦ Droughts in some regions and increased rainfall and flooding in others

♦ Can affect ocean currents and marine ecosystems, including fisheries

Insights of La Nina

♦ Opposite of El Niño

♦ A natural phenomenon characterised by the cooling of the sea surface temperatures in the Ocean.

♦ Occurs every two to seven years, and typically lasts longer than El Niño, sometimes up to two years or more.

Significant effects of La Niña

♦ An increase in tropical cyclones and a decrease in the number of storms

♦ Can affect ocean currents and marine ecosystems, such as coral reefs and fisheries