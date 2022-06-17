Hyderabad : The 'Agnipath fire' reached Hyderabad on Friday as the NSUI activists created havoc in the Secunderabad Railway Station leading to panic among the passengers.

The NSUI activists protested near the Station demanding the Centre to organise the Army examination in usual manner. The police reached the spot and tried to take the students into custody. Some of the students entered the station. The activists hurled stones at the trains and torched a train at platform number 3 in the busy Secunderabad Railway Station.

The police seem to be helpless in controlling the students as the mob went berserk breaking windows of the train bogies. The passengers were running to save their lives.