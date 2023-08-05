AICC warns Telangana Congress to end internal differences

Hyderabad: The political affairs committee of the state Congress party which met here on Saturday which was chaired by the AICC general secretary K C Venugopal made it clear that if the party leaders do not end their internal squabbles and put all differences on back burner just as Siddaramaiah and D K Shiv Kumar had done in Karnataka, the party cannot hope to come to power in Telangana.

Venugopal is said to have made certain candid remarks saying that only 100 days was left and if the leaders still want to fight there was not much the high command could do. “If government is formed, it is you people who will become ministers not we from Delhi,” he is said to have remarked.

It is learnt that Venugopal had referred to the activities of four leaders without directly naming them and asked them to concentrate on their respective district and not to poke into the activities in other districts. A former PCC president reportedly argued that being in politics for long time, they would be having followers in neighbouring districts as well and hence they must take care of their interests as well. But Venugopal however did not agree with this argument.

He directed the PCC to complete formation of mandal committees in 15 days time. He is also said to have told the leaders that the issues pertaining to internal differences were small one’s but they are being magnified because of the “Ego,” of some of the leaders which was creating problems. He said the AICC would soon appoint observers to oversee the elections. He is also learnt to have advised the PCC president A Revanth Reddy to see that he takes into confidence all the leaders and they work as a team.