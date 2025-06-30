AIDSA applauds Telangana Dental Council’s stand on OMFS scope

Hyderabad: The All India Dental Students and Surgeons Association (AIDSA) has expressed appreciation to the Telangana Dental Council (TDC) for issuing a landmark notification, which officially reaffirms the eligibility and authority of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (OMFS) to perform facial aesthetic procedures and hair transplantation.

This clarification, based on Gazette-published MDS Course Regulations (3rd Amendment, 2019) and multiple DCI communications, sets an important precedent and brings legal clarity to an area that has often been misrepresented or questioned by non-statutory bodies. Talking about the key highlights, the AIDSA president Dr Manzur Ahmed said that the OMFS specialists are legally authorized to perform aesthetic procedures involving the face, skin, hair, jaw, and bone. Telangana Dental Council has urged the public not to be misled by unauthorized organizations or individuals claiming otherwise. The statement is rooted in DCI guidelines, which hold legal enforceability under the Dentists Act, 1948. The notification reaffirms that OMFS procedures fall within the recognized scope of practice when conducted by DCI-registered professionals.

The AIDSA has said that this notification empowers Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons to practice confidently, without fear or hesitation, across private, academic, and hospital setups. Postgraduate students in OMFS must be made aware of their full scope of training and encouraged to pursue advanced aesthetic skills under ethical standards. Dental clinics and hospitals can now expand services under OMFS departments, boosting patient satisfaction and interdisciplinary collaboration. Younger dental graduates now have clarity on future specialization choices, especially in the field of aesthetic facial surgery. AIDSA calls on other State Dental Councils to issue similar public notices to avoid confusion and bring uniformity across India.

Dr Manzur said that this milestone aligns with AIDSA’s long-standing advocacy to ensure professional recognition, scope protection, and public trust in dentistry. “We believe such actions not only safeguard the rights of qualified dental professionals but also uplift the standard of healthcare delivered to the public,” said Dr Manzur, thanking the President and Registrar of the Telangana Dental Council for their transparent, proactive leadership and commitment to dental ethics.