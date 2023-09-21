AIMIM MPs reveal why they voted against Women Reservation Bill

Hyderabad : AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and another MIM MP Imtiaz Jalil both voted against the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. It is remarkable that these two MPs of the opposition parties opposed this important bill. Asaduddin Owaisi responded to this. He stated that they are fighting for a place for OBC and Muslim women in the Women's Reservation Bill.



OBCs constitute more than half of India's population. But their representation in Lok Sabha is only 22 per cent. The share of Muslim women in India's population is 7 per cent but Muslim MPs in Lok Sabha are only 0.7 per cent. Why are they not represented?'' he asked.



Owaisi, who had spoken about the Women's Reservation Bill earlier, said that this bill provides reservation only to upper caste women. "What if those who are bringing the bill have no place in the bill? "We voted against the bill to inform them that two MPs fought for the representation of OBC and Muslim women in the bill," Asaduddin told the media.