AIMIM opposes Old City power bills handover to Adani

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA, Nampally, Mohammed Majid Hussain on Wednesday stated that the party is opposed to the pilot project of power bill collection in the Old City entrusted to Adani Group.

“Our party is opposed to the privatisation of the power sector namely the GENCO, TRANSCO, and other discoms, in the name of entrusting the power bill to Adani Power in the Old City and so-called power projects,” he stated in the Assembly.

Majid Hussain added that the Congress government should implement all the six guarantees and other promises made by the party in its manifesto by creating resources for the same.

While stating that the AIMIM extends full support to the government in its fight to secure the state’s rightful share of Central resources, the Nampally MLA urged the government to ensure all the promises and assurances to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act are fulfilled.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in New Delhi last month reportedly stated that the Adani Group will handle the responsibility of power distribution in Hyderabad’s Old City.