Airlift of T patient from Ahmedabad: Kishan thanks Gujarat CM, minister

Hyderabad : Union Minister G Kishan Reddy thanked Gujarat government on Thursday for displaying remarkable sensitivity and proactive measures facilitating a medical emergency of a student from Telangana studying in Gujarat. Rushikesh Patel, Gujarat Health Minister, with the intervention of CM Bhupendra Patel, demonstrated compassion and swiftly intervened to address the critical situation of the 21-year-old student, who encountered severe health complications post-cancer treatment.

The Rashtriya Raksha University student Pochampally Jayanth, residing in Narsapur (Medak) combats blood cancer, rides through hyperleukocytosis, unconsciousness, seizure, brain haemorrhage surgery and infections. He was brought to Apollo Hospital emergency room unconscious with a history of seizures. Initial evaluation revealed hyperleukocytosis (WBC count: 450,000/cmm, normal 4000- 11000), a space-occupying lesion and a haemorrhage in left side of brain. He was diagnosed with blood cancer (Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia) complicated by Leukostasis (sludging of blood flow secondary to very high WBC count) affecting brain and lungs.

His emergency treatment included leukapheresis (removal of WBC with machine), anticancer therapy, blood transfusion, supportive care and ventilator support. A craniotomy surgery was performed to address pressure effect on brain due to space-occupying lesion and haemorrhage. His course faced challenges with coagulation abnormalities (bleeding problems), infections (recurrent lower respiratory tract infections, bacterial and fungal infections) and pneumothorax, leading to prolonged ICU stay.

The treatment warranted a multi-disciplinary approach which was spearheaded by Lt Gen Dr Velu Nair (senior consultant, and head, haematology department supported by Dr Vijaykumar Shirure (haematologist), Dr Somesh Desai (neurosurgeon), Dr Sanjay Shah (emergency), Dr Maharshi Desai (critical care specialist), Dr Rajesh Vishwakarma (ENT specialist), Dr Sanjay Gupta (transfusion medicine). The Apollo team provided comprehensive care Currently, his blood cancer is under good control, he's conscious and free from seizures, infections,. He is recovering.

Recognising financial strain on family, the minister assured complete assistance and promptly engaged, providing immediate guidance and support to facilitate the patient's airlift to Telangana. Swiftly, the medical and support teams collaborated for all possible help.

With the minister's support and assistance from the Union Civil Aviation ministry the patient and his family flew to his home town at 12.15 am on Wednesday. He was admitted to NIMS at around 4 am and is stable. When his situation stabilised, Rushikesh spoke with relatives; inquired about his well-being. The relatives expressed gratitude to Gujarat government.