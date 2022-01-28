Ajit's birth centenary celebrated

Hyderabad: The birth centenary of Bollywood's legendary actor from Hyderabad Hamid Ali Khan famous as Ajit was celebrated with a floral tribute and prayers at his grave in Jamali Kunta, near historic Golconda Fort on Thursday.

The Deccan Heritage Trust celebrates the day and pays a floral tribute at his grave. As part of the celebrations, a coffee table book on his life, 'Ajit - the Lion' by Iqbal Rizvi, was released. Shahid Ali Khan, son of the legendary actor, managing trustee, Deccan Heritage Trust Mohammad Safiullah, M Veda Kumar, president, Deccan Heritage Academy, Zakir Hussain, former board member of the Salar Jung Museum attended.

During the celebrations, a request was made to the State government for naming a road after Ajit and also the Centre for release of a postage stamp in actor's memory.

According to Safiullah, Ajit was born at Golconda in Hyderabad on January 27, 1922.

He acted in around 200 films and is remembered for his phrases like 'Mona Darling' and 'smart guy'.

He played leading and supporting roles for 20 years in films such as 'Nastik', 'Guest House', 'Anand Mutt', 'Bada Bhai', 'Marine Drive', 'Delhi Junction', and 'Naya Daur', before switching over to villainous roles in films 'Suraj', 'Zanjeer', 'Kalicharan', 'Yaadon Ki Barat', 'Ram Balram', and 'Dharma'. Ajit returned to Hyderabad in 1980s after he stopped. He passed away on October 22, 1998 here.