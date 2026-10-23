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Alai Balai: Symbol of unity beyond politics, says Governor

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The Governor recalled administering an anti-drug pledge to around 15,000 students at Hyderabad’s LB Stadium and announced that a similar awareness programme would be held at Osmania University on October 28

Alai Balai: Symbol of unity beyond politics, says Governor
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Alai Balai: Symbol of unity beyond politics, says Governor

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Hyderabad: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has said the Alai Balai programme was a symbol of social harmony and Telangana’s rich cultural heritage, bringing people together beyond political differences.

Addressing the ‘Datthanna Alai Balai’ programme organised by former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and his daughter Vijayalakshmi at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday, the Governor said ideological differences should not undermine mutual respect, friendship and cooperation. He appreciated Vijayalakshmi for continuing the tradition initiated by Dattatreya in 2005.

Emphasising the need for a collective fight against drug abuse, Shiv Pratap Shukla said the menace was a serious threat to the future of the youth and could not be tackled by the police alone. Government agencies, educational institutions, social organisations and citizens must work together to achieve the goal of a drug-free India by 2029, he said.

The Governor recalled administering an anti-drug pledge to around 15,000 students at Hyderabad’s LB Stadium and announced that a similar awareness programme would be held at Osmania University on October 28. He also cautioned against the growing threat posed by synthetic drugs.

Calling upon young people to respect cultural traditions and contribute to nation-building, he said social harmony and national integration were essential for the country’s progress.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, former Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, Union Minister Kishan Reddy and others were also present.

K Chandrashekar
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K Chandrashekar

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K Chandrashekar is an experienced content creator/journalist specialising in political and general reporting. With over two decades of writing expertise, he handles or contributes towards political, health and transport sectors. Chandrashekar has completed his post-graduation from SD Signodia College/ Osmania University (with a specialization in Commerce). When not immersed in writing, he/she can be found spending time listening to music. Chandrashekar is an accomplished writer with a passion for writing articles. With over 20 years of experience, he has honed her/his craft in various genres, including entertainment or crime or education. Chandrashekar's diverse family history and embracing cultures have enriched her/his writing with unique perspectives

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Alai BalaiShiv Pratap ShuklaBandaru DattatreyaSocial HarmonyDrug-Free India
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