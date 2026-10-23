Alai Balai: Symbol of unity beyond politics, says Governor

Hyderabad: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has said the Alai Balai programme was a symbol of social harmony and Telangana’s rich cultural heritage, bringing people together beyond political differences.

Addressing the ‘Datthanna Alai Balai’ programme organised by former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and his daughter Vijayalakshmi at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday, the Governor said ideological differences should not undermine mutual respect, friendship and cooperation. He appreciated Vijayalakshmi for continuing the tradition initiated by Dattatreya in 2005.

Emphasising the need for a collective fight against drug abuse, Shiv Pratap Shukla said the menace was a serious threat to the future of the youth and could not be tackled by the police alone. Government agencies, educational institutions, social organisations and citizens must work together to achieve the goal of a drug-free India by 2029, he said.

The Governor recalled administering an anti-drug pledge to around 15,000 students at Hyderabad’s LB Stadium and announced that a similar awareness programme would be held at Osmania University on October 28. He also cautioned against the growing threat posed by synthetic drugs.

Calling upon young people to respect cultural traditions and contribute to nation-building, he said social harmony and national integration were essential for the country’s progress.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, former Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, Union Minister Kishan Reddy and others were also present.