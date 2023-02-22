"ALEAP WEKART EXHIBITION" 24th to 26th February 2023, Peoples Plaza Ground, Necklace Road, Hyderabad

The Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP), an ISO 9001:2015 certified organisation registered under Companies Act,1956, as a non-profit organisation acts as a facilitator and helps women in acquiring entrepreneurial skill, guiding to become economically independent and assisting them in all walks of life in their enterprising endeavours.

AIC ALEAP WE HUB is ALEAP's multi sector Atal Incubation Centre supported by Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) NITI Aayog, GoI; MEITY, GoI; Startup India, GoI ; the MSME Champion Scheme of the Ministry of MSME, GoI and under CSR of HDFC Bank Limited for promotion of innovative, tech & DPIIT registered start-ups and MSMEs. At present we have 75 innovative startups incubated at our incubation centre.

ALEAP has also been sanctioned with a Marketing Hub & Exhibition Centre for our new initiative "Women Entrepreneurs International Trade & Technology Centre" WE ITTC an undertaking of ALEAP supported by the Ministry of MSME, GoI and the Government of Telangana.

ALEAP has also been empanelled with Quality Council of India (QCI) as Consultant Organisation under "MSME Sustainable (ZED) certification scheme along with DC Handicrafts, the Ministry of Textiles, GoI.

Infrastructure Development and Technology Transfer (Developing green Industrial Parks)

With the support from the Ministry of MSME & Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Govt. of India, ALEAP has developed the first of its kind Women Entrepreneurs Green Industrial Park (GIP) in Hyderabad. Built on 30 acres of land, the Industrial Park hosts 192 women units and provides direct employment opportunities to 10000 women. The second GIP is built at Nandigama, Telangana, over an area of 83 acres. It hosts 200 women units with direct employment opportunities for 10,000 women. The third Women Entrepreneurs GIP at Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, with 90 women units and 5000 direct employment on 30 acres of land. All the estates are equipped with all required infrastructure that facilitates women to transform into excellent entrepreneurs.

ALEAP is creating a platform for MSMEs through "ALEAP WEKART EXHIBITION" a 3 day physical exhibition from 24th to 26th February, 2023 at Peoples Plaza Ground, Necklace Road, Hyderabad for the benefit of Women Entrepreneurs, Startups and MSMEs.

ALEAP WEKART Exhibition is being organised for the benefit of women entrepreneurs in Telangana State and 75% of the stalls in the exhibition will be allotted only to women entrepreneurs.





Services provided at this Exhibition:

• Stalls for MSMEs, startupsand entrepreneurs in different sectors providing opportunities for interacting with potential buyers

• Showcase of startup's nurtured by ALEAP WE HUB

• Knowledge sessions to inform and promote initiatives supported by various ministries to encourage Innovation and Entrepreneurship

• On boarding to E-commerce website I WEKART to market and sell products by eligible entrepreneurs.

• Free "Sensitization Session for Innovators, Enthusiastic, Entrepreneurs & Startups"

Reimbursement from the Ministry:

Exhibition participation is being supported by the Ministry of MSME and MSME registered exhibitors can avail reimbursement as follows:

• 100% reimbursement of stall rent paid for SC/ST/Women/NER/PH (with 40% or more disability) units.

• 80% reimbursement of stall rent paid for General Category units

Sectors:

Electrical & Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, Packaging,

Sanitization & Hygiene products,

Garments, Handicrafts, Food Products,

Beauty & Health, Designer Jewellery,

Jute Bags & Leather Bags,

Services, Furniture, and Multi Products

The exhibition will be inaugurated by the following eminent personalities:

Chief Guest Dr. (Smt.) Tamilisai Soundararajan, Hon'ble Governor of Telangana and Hon'ble Lt. Governor of Puducherry on 24th February at 11.00 am.

Other Guests of Honour

• Shri. P. K. Vijayvargia, General Manager, SIDBI, Hyderabad RO;

• Smt. Suseela Chintala, Chief General Manager / OIC, NABARD, Hyderabad, Telangana

• Sri Debashish Mitra, General Manager, State Bank of India, Hyderabad & Convenor SLBC Telangana.

There will be disbursement of seed fund to the eligible startups of Atal Incubation Centre ALEAP WE HUB which is being supported by AIM NITI AAYOG GOI; MEITY GOI; SISFS DPIIT GOI; Ministry of MSME GOI and under CSR scheme of HDFC Bank Limited by the Chief Guest during the inauguration.





For any further information, please contact: 8978988004/ 9032794266 | [email protected]

Thanking You & Best Regards

Rama Devi Kanneganti

President, ALEAP

Chairperson & CEO

AIC ALEAP WE HUB, Hyderabad