All courts to hoist national flag on TS Formation Day

Hyderabad: The High Court of Telangana on Tuesday accorded permission to all the unit heads across the State to hoist the national flag in courts on June 2 at 10 AM on the occasion of the Telangana State Formation Day. It also all the unit heads to instruct the judicial officers of the lower courts. A note has been issued by High Court Registrar-General K Sujana.

Judges appointed for district courts

Consequent upon the constitution of 33 judicial districts in the State, the High Court on Tuesday allocated administrative judges to the courts. Hyderabad Justice Ujjal Bhuyan; Ranga Reddy Justice P Naveen Rao; Medchal-Malkajgiri Dr Justice Shameem Akther; Khammam Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili; Sangareddy & Medak Justice G Sridevi; Mahbubnagar & Narayanpet Justice T Vinod Kumar; Hanamkonda & Jangaon Justice A Abhishek Reddy; Warangal & Mahabubabad Justice K Lakshman; Nalgonda Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy; Nizamabad Justice Lalitha Kanneganti; Karimnagar Justice P Sree Sudha; Kothagudem: Dr Justice C Sumalatha; Peddapalli: Dr Justice G Radha Rani; Nirmal & Asifabad: Justice M Laxman; Mancherial Justice N Tukaramji; Nagarkurnool Justice A Venkateshwar Reddy; Suryapet Justice P Madhavi Devi; Bhongir: Justice K Surendher; Siddipet Justice Surepalli Nanda; Adilabad: Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar; Jagtial Justice K.Sridevi; Mulugu & Bhupalapally Justice N V Shravan Kumar; Kamareddy Justice G Anupama Chakravarthy; Vikarabad: Justice M Girija Priyadarshini; Gadwal: Justice Sambasiva Rao Naidu; Sircilla Justice A Santosh Reddy; Wanaparthy Dr Justice D Nagarjun.

SUMMER VACATION RESTRICTED IN ALL THE COURTS IN STATE

In view of the establishment of 33 new judicial districts in the State, all the judicial officers and staff in the State are directed to join the duty on Wednesday. The summer vacation has been restricted from June 3-06-2022 to 31-05-2022. A circular has been issued by the High Court Registrar (Vigilance) on Monday in this regard. If any deviation in this regard will be viewed seriously, said the Registrar (Vigilance).