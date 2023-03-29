All set for Sri Rama Navami shobha yatra tomorrow

The Bhagyanagar Sri Ram Navami Utsav Samithi would take out a colourful shobha yatra from Sita Ram Bagh temple to Hanuman Vyayamshala at Hanuman Tekdi in the city on the occasion of Sri Ram Navami on March 30. This was announced by the Samithi representatives Bhagwanth Rao Pawar, Govind Rathi, Sri Ram Vyas and others in a press conference on Tuesday. Sri Kashi SumeruPeethadheesh Swamy NarendranandSaraswati would be the chief guest and SanthBhomaramji Maharaj would be the guest for the public meeting which would be held at the Hanuman Vyayamshala School in the evening. The Shobha yatra would start at 1 pm from Sita Ram Bagh Temple and pass through Mangal Hatt, Dhoolpet, Puranapul, Jummerat Bazar, Begum Bazar Chatri, Siddiamber Bazar, Gowliguda, Koti and will end at Hanuman Vyayamshala by 7 pm. Several other rallies would also join the shobha yatra on the occasion.





Traffic curbs in view of Sri Ram Navami procession

The Hyderabad traffic police has announced traffic restrictions in view of Sri Ram Navami procession on Thursday in the city. The procession will start from Seetarambagh temple at 9 am and culminate around 7 pm at Hanuman Vyamshala grounds, Koti. The procession will proceed through Bhoiguda Kaman, Mangalhat police station road, Jali Hanuman, Dhoolpet Puranapul Road, Gandhi Statue, Jumerath Bazaar, Begum Bazaar Chatri, Siddiamber Bazaar, Shankar Sher Hotel, Gowliguda Chaman, Putlibowli crossroads, Koti and Sultan Bazaar will culminate at Hanuman Vyamshala. Traffic will be diverted when the procession passes through the designated routes and the motorists are advised to take alternate routes to reach their destinations.



